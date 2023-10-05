 Skip to content

Skullborn update for 5 October 2023

New Weapon: BOW + Crafting: MIRROR MODE

Share · View all patches · Build 12367966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Weapon: BOW 🏹

This new unlockable weapon shoots arrows and is made of wood blocks, like the slingshot but can do much more damage, especially when crafted with strong wood blocks like Yew and Elm!

Crafting Mirror Mode🪞

When you want to craft something symmetrical enable the crafting mirror to automatically make added blocks reflect across the "mirror". This will make your life much easier when crafting symmetrical items. It's unlocked with the bow and enabled automatically when crafting the bow but for other items press V to enable it. Please give me feedback about this feature if you have any!

Changed files in this update

