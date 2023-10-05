Audio Update

Hello all!

Today's update adds:

Additional sound effect for the new content.

Additional music for the new content.

Small repairs of 1 image from the new content.

Some spelling corrections.

Additional quick and dirty animation types.

We are also working on the animations for this build, but bear in mind, with the way we are currently doing animations for this project, 60 fps, it does take a while.

Additional note: Our post-apocalyptic storm shelter style game is now in production, this project is a side project by the husband, and while still in the world of New Earth, is secondary to our main project.