 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Earth Saga of the New Gods update for 5 October 2023

Audio Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12367909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Today's update adds:

Additional sound effect for the new content.
Additional music for the new content.
Small repairs of 1 image from the new content.
Some spelling corrections.
Additional quick and dirty animation types.

We are also working on the animations for this build, but bear in mind, with the way we are currently doing animations for this project, 60 fps, it does take a while.

Additional note: Our post-apocalyptic storm shelter style game is now in production, this project is a side project by the husband, and while still in the world of New Earth, is secondary to our main project.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2195162 Depot 2195162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link