Ranked Season 1 Live! - Patch R.1.1.35 - 10/05/2023

Patch R.1.1.35 - 10/05/2023

Ranked Season 1

• Season 1 has commenced!

• Complete your win condition and complete the game to earn Elo.

• Rewards will be given at the end of Season 1 based off of your Season High Elo.

• Ranked requires 10 Ranked Practice games played to queue.

Daily Rotating Game Modes

• Added a daily rotating Game Mode that rotates between 8 different role lists and modifiers. 6 of these are brand new lists.

New Character

• Headless Horseman - Even the most esteemed Highway robbers avoid certain roads, lest they be beheaded

New Pet

• Jack-o'-lantern - Year after year, it's the same routine. But he never grows tired of a good shriek.

New House

• Pumpkin Palace - A spooky house for the spooky season.

New Decorations

• Sugar Rush Corner Decoration - Surely this will help you stay up all night.

• Pillory Corner Decoration - Who forgot to let Fred out?

• Trick or Treat Lawn Decoration - Are you willing to knock on the door?

• Pumpkin Trio Lawn Decoration - A trio of spooky pumpkins.

• Grim Guardian Lawn Decoration - A guardian befitting the Reaper.

Improvements

• The Create Party button is no longer accessed via the Play button. Instead it is found in the same menu as the Play button.

• Jester Silhouette - New Silhouette that can be seen on the role reveal screen and role card.

• Crusader Silhouette - New Silhouette that can be seen on the role reveal screen and role card.

• Trapper Silhouette - New Silhouette that can be seen on the role reveal screen and role card.

• Added a sound effect for when the Serial Killer gains a stack of Bloodthirst.

• Added a sound effect for when the Soul Collector collects a soul.

• Added a sound effect for when the Berserker upgrades his axe through a kill.

• Added a sound effect for when the Pirate successfully duels someone.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed the Doomsayer Doom Ability to not allow the Doomsayer to guess recently dead players.

• When swapping to the Map preview, the death animation preview will now reset.

• Gallows preview will no longer sometimes look like the character is swinging 'too far'.

• Gallows noose will no longer sometimes clip through the players head in Personalize.