Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Build 0.318

  • Remove power coupler as no longer required.
  • Cap enemy scaling.
  • Increase med bay strength.
  • Do not show entity base warning pop up more than once.
  • Double corn effect on buff per step.
  • Crops spawn multiple food items on harvest!
  • Crops have chance to spawn seeds on harvest not use.
  • Harvesting with full inventory will show full inventory, and not harvest and result in crop loss.
  • Optimised base attack entity.
  • Fixed turrets.
  • Remove bogus inventory toggle key from crafting and correctly name crafting key bind.
  • Drastically reduce crop seed fabricate time.
  • Cannot mine with repair tool.
  • Cannot jump off traci into space at start with concerted effort.
  • Cannot build on traci.
  • Fix possible null error when rapidly switch between hotbar slots and mashing fire.
  • Correct product order for sensor 1.
  • Remove physics debug (could resolve deck issues? Maybe?).
  • Fix disappearing items after rapidly switching between slots, caused by clicking to use in same step as selecting or equipping to hotbar.

