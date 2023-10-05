- Remove power coupler as no longer required.
- Cap enemy scaling.
- Increase med bay strength.
- Do not show entity base warning pop up more than once.
- Double corn effect on buff per step.
- Crops spawn multiple food items on harvest!
- Crops have chance to spawn seeds on harvest not use.
- Harvesting with full inventory will show full inventory, and not harvest and result in crop loss.
- Optimised base attack entity.
- Fixed turrets.
- Remove bogus inventory toggle key from crafting and correctly name crafting key bind.
- Drastically reduce crop seed fabricate time.
- Cannot mine with repair tool.
- Cannot jump off traci into space at start with concerted effort.
- Cannot build on traci.
- Fix possible null error when rapidly switch between hotbar slots and mashing fire.
- Correct product order for sensor 1.
- Remove physics debug (could resolve deck issues? Maybe?).
- Fix disappearing items after rapidly switching between slots, caused by clicking to use in same step as selecting or equipping to hotbar.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 October 2023
Build 0.318
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
