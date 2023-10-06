 Skip to content

Zlime Arena update for 6 October 2023

Patch 1.05 Update - Double Trouble

Patch 1.05 Update - Double Trouble

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

New Game mode

Duo mode
  • 2 Players per team. (2v2)
  • Each player can ban 2 Zlimes and pick 2 Zlimes.
  • All Zlimes will enter the arena at the same times. (which mean 4v4 Zlimes in the arena)
  • Zlimes that being sent by the same player will be spawn adjacent with each other.
  • A player can choose if they want to be front-line player or back-line player.
  • If both players in the same team choose the same position, it will determine by the order when joining team in the lobby.
  • Money and items cannot be shared with the teammate.
Avatar System
  • The avatar can be customized in Player Stats menu.
  • 6 Faces / 8 Eyes / 3 Noses / 4 Mouths / 2 Hats / 1 Accessory
  • You can change the color of face, eyes and nose.
Other changes
  • Lobby can be started with bots, allowing 2 players to play co-op against bots.
  • Only lobby can change mode. The normal play mode can only play normal mode.
  • Change file name, so some settings might reset. (Sorry for inconvenience)
  • Fix some bugs / Update UI

