Patch 1.05 Update - Double Trouble

General Changes
New Game mode
Duo mode
- 2 Players per team. (2v2)
- Each player can ban 2 Zlimes and pick 2 Zlimes.
- All Zlimes will enter the arena at the same times. (which mean 4v4 Zlimes in the arena)
- Zlimes that being sent by the same player will be spawn adjacent with each other.
- A player can choose if they want to be front-line player or back-line player.
- If both players in the same team choose the same position, it will determine by the order when joining team in the lobby.
- Money and items cannot be shared with the teammate.
Avatar System
- The avatar can be customized in Player Stats menu.
- 6 Faces / 8 Eyes / 3 Noses / 4 Mouths / 2 Hats / 1 Accessory
- You can change the color of face, eyes and nose.
Other changes
- Lobby can be started with bots, allowing 2 players to play co-op against bots.
- Only lobby can change mode. The normal play mode can only play normal mode.
- Change file name, so some settings might reset. (Sorry for inconvenience)
- Fix some bugs / Update UI
