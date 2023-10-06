Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.7.0.2

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Sunken Sea water looking broken during Valentine's season.
- Fixed a bug where tiles with bridges would behave in an unexpected way after a Crystal Snail would move over them.
- Fixed bug where Atlantean Worm boss would not have any segments except the head moving around.
- Fixed cattle health being affected by World mode setting.
- Fixed an issue where some items were drawn to the wrong part of the map UI.
- Removed an error log message that was printed each frame, causing performance issues.
- Fixed a bug where a specific tree in a unique crystal scene would drop too many of the new rare gemstones as it unintentionally scaled with the amount of players in the game.
- Fixed a bug with Alien Tech Chests from the new combat event not stacking after picking it up the first time.
- Fixed an issue where cattle could not be placed in the world after put in cattle cages.
