Core Keeper update for 6 October 2023

Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.7.0.2

Patch Notes - 0.7.0.2 · Build 12367761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes: 

  • Fixed Sunken Sea water looking broken during Valentine's season.
  • Fixed a bug where tiles with bridges would behave in an unexpected way after a Crystal Snail would move over them.
  • Fixed bug where Atlantean Worm boss would not have any segments except the head moving around.
  • Fixed cattle health being affected by World mode setting.
  • Fixed an issue where some items were drawn to the wrong part of the map UI.
  • Removed an error log message that was printed each frame, causing performance issues.
  • Fixed a bug where a specific tree in a unique crystal scene would drop too many of the new rare gemstones as it unintentionally scaled with the amount of players in the game.
  • Fixed a bug with Alien Tech Chests from the new combat event not stacking after picking it up the first time.
  • Fixed an issue where cattle could not be placed in the world after put in cattle cages.

