Sisterly Lust update for 5 October 2023

Sisterly Lust v1.1.12 (Bugfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 12367707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build should fix the issues with the Polish localization.

Changelog

  • Fix Polish translation errors (thanks to Mariusz Domagalski)

Changed files in this update

Sisterly Lust Content Depot 1224161
  • Loading history…
