SinVR update for 5 October 2023

Minor fixes based on community feedback

Thanks for sending us feedback on SinVR 2024.
Apparently some of the missing features were to show/hide the male character in PC mode which is not fully functional. You can find the show/hide male button on the sex position UI.
The other fix was reversing the camera zoom using mouse scroll. It was going to wrong way so we've fixed it in this build.
Thank you for all the feedback and looking forward to improving it farther with future updates.

