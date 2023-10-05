Thanks for sending us feedback on SinVR 2024.
Apparently some of the missing features were to show/hide the male character in PC mode which is not fully functional. You can find the show/hide male button on the sex position UI.
The other fix was reversing the camera zoom using mouse scroll. It was going to wrong way so we've fixed it in this build.
Thank you for all the feedback and looking forward to improving it farther with future updates.
SinVR update for 5 October 2023
Minor fixes based on community feedback
Thanks for sending us feedback on SinVR 2024.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update