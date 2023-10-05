 Skip to content

IGNISTONE update for 5 October 2023

Ver. 1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・We have fixed the issue with the Steam achievement "Ultimate Challenge 8".
・We have fixed the issue where the ESC key does not work in the tutorial.
・We have made it so that the announcement for not using the amulet robot will be displayed only once.

Changed files in this update

