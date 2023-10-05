・We have fixed the issue with the Steam achievement "Ultimate Challenge 8".
・We have fixed the issue where the ESC key does not work in the tutorial.
・We have made it so that the announcement for not using the amulet robot will be displayed only once.
IGNISTONE update for 5 October 2023
Ver. 1.9
