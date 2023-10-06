1.0.15 Update - Stability improvements and more

1.0.15

Major balancing and saved game

Following the release we got a lot of feedback from you. We worked as hard and as fast as we could.

Some of you are experiencing bugs ; this patch is the first of a series to fix all remaining issues. We already have identified issues we aren’t able to fix and ship today, but we don’t want to delay what we already fixed. So, if you still experience issues with this new release, please be patient, we’re on it!

As for gameplay, we adjusted the amount of fights per floor. To accommodate these new changes, we didn't have any choice but to erase any pre-existing saved game.

Balance Changes

Adjusted the amount of fights over each floors

Increased heroes max HP by 5

Decreased They Who Forbid HP to 225 from 300

They Who Forbid HP ability only target one card per round and reshuffles none

Decreased Defective Custodian IM02 HP to 600 from 650

Decreased Elevated Form HP to 600 from 700

Decreased The Protector HP to 550 from 620

Decreased Burning Incubation W damage bonus to 15 from 20

Increased Architect’s Curse level 8 max HP reduction to 15 from 10

Psy-preacher now heals for a flat value instead of granting Reconstruction

Increased Shieldbearers of Salda guard gain to 15 from 5

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Tales of Woe not dealing its damage

Fixed an issue with Fast Draw not displaying the tooltips of the various Rapier attacks

Fixed an issue with a scavenge option allowing to upgrade a Base attack without having Base attacks in deck

Fixed various damage sources on hero leading to soft-lock

Fixed an issue with Emissary of Kaïti expedition giving too much bonuses

Fixed several memory leaks issues

Fix an issue on steam deck where two overlapping labels were displayed in Unlock Popups

Fix various minor issues on Sohoma, Jokan and Sora 3D models

Additions / Improvements