1.0.15 Update - Stability improvements and more

1.0.15
Major balancing and saved game
Following the release we got a lot of feedback from you. We worked as hard and as fast as we could.
Some of you are experiencing bugs ; this patch is the first of a series to fix all remaining issues. We already have identified issues we aren’t able to fix and ship today, but we don’t want to delay what we already fixed. So, if you still experience issues with this new release, please be patient, we’re on it!
As for gameplay, we adjusted the amount of fights per floor. To accommodate these new changes, we didn't have any choice but to erase any pre-existing saved game.
SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES
Balance Changes
- Adjusted the amount of fights over each floors
- Increased heroes max HP by 5
- Decreased They Who Forbid HP to 225 from 300
- They Who Forbid HP ability only target one card per round and reshuffles none
- Decreased Defective Custodian IM02 HP to 600 from 650
- Decreased Elevated Form HP to 600 from 700
- Decreased The Protector HP to 550 from 620
- Decreased Burning Incubation W damage bonus to 15 from 20
- Increased Architect’s Curse level 8 max HP reduction to 15 from 10
- Psy-preacher now heals for a flat value instead of granting Reconstruction
- Increased Shieldbearers of Salda guard gain to 15 from 5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Tales of Woe not dealing its damage
- Fixed an issue with Fast Draw not displaying the tooltips of the various Rapier attacks
- Fixed an issue with a scavenge option allowing to upgrade a Base attack without having Base attacks in deck
- Fixed various damage sources on hero leading to soft-lock
- Fixed an issue with Emissary of Kaïti expedition giving too much bonuses
- Fixed several memory leaks issues
- Fix an issue on steam deck where two overlapping labels were displayed in Unlock Popups
- Fix various minor issues on Sohoma, Jokan and Sora 3D models
Additions / Improvements
- Lots of optimization to improve stability
- Added an icon to identify Card Removal nodes on the minimap
- Added two new foes to the first floor fights
- Korean translations corrections
- Changed how video settings are managed to enforce appropriate defaults
