Omega Strikers - October 5th Micropatch | Update Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello. Bonjour. 안녕하세요. Hola. こんにちは. We're back at it again with another micropatch for the hit game "Omega Strikers". All them big ole' Strikers (and other size things) are getting a size nerf, bringing 'em down in line with the rest of the crew. There's a couple other small things in here as well, and we're hoping to get a thiccer patch out sometime this month!

STRIKERS

Strike Size Nerfs

Strike size has proven to be an extremely potent stat for all of our, well, thicc strikers. These beefy ones have continuously beat out the competition - despite having on average longer cooldowns on their abilities. Normal-sized characters are unchanged but we're shrinking the power of the big ones.

Asher

Asher is part of the size nerfs, but we don't want to nerf Asher too much on the whole. We will look to buff her in a future patch to make up for these changes.

STRIKE Strike :: 270 → 265



Atlas

Atlas often had the weight of the world on his shoulders, and was holding it up too well, so he's getting hit with an extra nerf.

ASTRAL PROJECTION [PRIMARY] Cooldown :: 8s → 9s

STRIKE Strike range :: 270 → 265



Dubu

He'll still be bigger than the rest of the cast, but... just less bigger.

Strike range :: 285 → 275

X

X is collateral damage of this change, so we're making sure he still gets his moment to shine when he try and give it to ya.

STRIKE Strike range :: 270 → 265 Strike range during SPECIAL unchanged

X MAXIMUS! [SPECIAL] Size increase :: 35% → 37.5%



Estelle

Our last set of changes helped make Estelle less of a damage menace, but she's still wracking up those wins with outstanding core control. This should bring her back in line.

CRYSTAL THORNS [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 20s → 22s



Juno

After the change to her Blobbo activity in 3.0, Juno's been struggling to find her footing - the additional hold time has given enemies more opportunities to stop Juno's friends from finding shots. To level that out, we're giving them some more firing power.

STRIKE WITH FRIENDS [PASSIVE] Blobbo Core Knockback :: 1310 (+165% Power) → 1350 (+185% Power) PvP values unchanged

MAKE IT RAIN [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 35s → 30s



Vyce

SUPER NOVA [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 40s → 35s



GEAR AND AWAKENINGS

Big Fish

The theme of this patch is size reduction! Big Fish is now a less big fish.

Size :: 30% → 25%

Built Different

The theme of this patch is size reduction! Built Different is now a less built different. Okay, that didn't make sense, sorry.

Size :: 30% → 25%

Egoist

Persistent speed boost at full Energy :: 10% → 12% Burst of speed when hitting full Energy unchanged



Extra Special

The happy star was a bit too happy - and is still always good. We're just gonna wipe that smile off its face a bit.

Cooldown reduction :: 30% → 25%

Reverberation

The reverb was a bit too strong after the buffs last time. We're adjusting the parameters to bring it back in line with the other stagger options.

Cooldown per 100 max Stagger :: 1.5 → 1.15

Spark of Resilience

Spark of Resilience has fallen behind its Spark compatriots, and some other awakenings, in terms of power and pick rate. We're pushing some power into it to give it a... spark.

Base Stagger :: 100 → 150

Stagger per Spark :: 200 → 250

Stagger Swagger

Heal per Second :: 150 → 200

Tempo Swing