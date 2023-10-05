 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpeedOverflow update for 5 October 2023

GameUpdate

Share · View all patches · Build 12367378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the talents related to the pipa and musical notes, reducing the number of notes and increasing their damage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2406362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2406363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2406364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2406365
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link