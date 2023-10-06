Release Patch Notes 1.5.0

**
Daisho Version 1.5.0 is available on all platforms!
**
**
Weapon Abilities Unleashed: All Rare+ Weapons Supercharged
**
- Unleash your ultimate power with supercharged Rare+ weapons.
- Look for the new button next to the attack icon; it activates when your Focus is high.
- Earn Focus by attacking, defeating enemies, and enduring damage. Max Focus grants 3 ability charges.
- Plan your moves! Focus resets on location exit or game logout.
- PC samurais, right-click to unleash your prowess.
**
Embark on Daily Quests
**
- Daily quests now align with core game activities. Complete them to earn experience points.
- Navigate swiftly with the brand-new HUD button, taking you directly to the quest category.
Ghost Parade Event Alert
- Get ready for chills and thrills with the eerie Ghost Parade event this season!
- Follow our social media for event start announcements.
- Witness pumpkin-headed reapers spreading chaos and guide lost souls to the Eternal Kingdom.
Explore the Estate location by the Lucky Wheel, where you'll find:
- A reward-filled shrine with unique weapons, potent potions, and buffs.
- A portal to a haunted bog with new foes and event-specific resources.
- Pine Forest mini-events: Seek pumpkin carts and mysterious night altars.
**
Battle Pass - Halloween Special
**
A fresh season is coming soon! Stay tuned for details on our social channels.
Season highlights include:
- Introducing talents: Gain an extra worker, bonus storage, and passive event currency earnings.
- Master weapon switching by completing the season.
- Obtain striking headgear that offers a resurrection chance.
- Explore event-centric rewards and new types of tasks.
- Purchase Battle Pass levels anytime.
- Improved weekly quest mechanics: Complete current quests to unlock missed ones.
**
Fixes & Novel Features
**
- Jewelry Reforge: Visit the reforger by the Iron Mine to enhance epic and legendary trinkets.
- Explore more mini-events in Pine Forest, including finding a stray donkey and uncovering a night cave.
- Daylight Pine Forest features a timed mini-event with a human boss, while the night forest has a skeleton boss.
- Benefit from a new NPC near Pine Forest offering random drop boosts.
- Experience revamped and refined visuals in the Estate and Castle territories.
- Stay informed with enhanced push notifications for completed constructions, gold collections, daily roulette spins, and mini-game recharges.
- Russian players, clicking the support button will now redirect you to our Discord channel.
- The Dojo turns lethal — characters are no longer shielded from death in arena battles.
- Fixed issues with leaderboard rewards and gold income in the tutorial.
**
Known Issues which will be addressed in the patch:
**
- Missing patch-notes sign in the estate
- Mini-event about the cave entrance cannot be completed now
- Some new offers are selling equipment that was not intended to be sold there
Changed files in this update