Daisho: Survival of a Samurai update for 6 October 2023

Release Patch Notes 1.5.0

Build 12367360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Daisho Version 1.5.0 is available on all platforms!

Weapon Abilities Unleashed: All Rare+ Weapons Supercharged

  • Unleash your ultimate power with supercharged Rare+ weapons.
  • Look for the new button next to the attack icon; it activates when your Focus is high.
  • Earn Focus by attacking, defeating enemies, and enduring damage. Max Focus grants 3 ability charges.
  • Plan your moves! Focus resets on location exit or game logout.
  • PC samurais, right-click to unleash your prowess.

Embark on Daily Quests

  • Daily quests now align with core game activities. Complete them to earn experience points.
  • Navigate swiftly with the brand-new HUD button, taking you directly to the quest category.
Ghost Parade Event Alert
  • Get ready for chills and thrills with the eerie Ghost Parade event this season!
  • Follow our social media for event start announcements.
  • Witness pumpkin-headed reapers spreading chaos and guide lost souls to the Eternal Kingdom.

Explore the Estate location by the Lucky Wheel, where you'll find:

  • A reward-filled shrine with unique weapons, potent potions, and buffs.
  • A portal to a haunted bog with new foes and event-specific resources.
  • Pine Forest mini-events: Seek pumpkin carts and mysterious night altars.

Battle Pass - Halloween Special

A fresh season is coming soon! Stay tuned for details on our social channels.

Season highlights include:

  • Introducing talents: Gain an extra worker, bonus storage, and passive event currency earnings.
  • Master weapon switching by completing the season.
  • Obtain striking headgear that offers a resurrection chance.
  • Explore event-centric rewards and new types of tasks.
  • Purchase Battle Pass levels anytime.
  • Improved weekly quest mechanics: Complete current quests to unlock missed ones.

Fixes & Novel Features

  • Jewelry Reforge: Visit the reforger by the Iron Mine to enhance epic and legendary trinkets.
  • Explore more mini-events in Pine Forest, including finding a stray donkey and uncovering a night cave.
  • Daylight Pine Forest features a timed mini-event with a human boss, while the night forest has a skeleton boss.
  • Benefit from a new NPC near Pine Forest offering random drop boosts.
  • Experience revamped and refined visuals in the Estate and Castle territories.
  • Stay informed with enhanced push notifications for completed constructions, gold collections, daily roulette spins, and mini-game recharges.
  • Russian players, clicking the support button will now redirect you to our Discord channel.
  • The Dojo turns lethal — characters are no longer shielded from death in arena battles.
  • Fixed issues with leaderboard rewards and gold income in the tutorial.

Known Issues which will be addressed in the patch:

  • Missing patch-notes sign in the estate
  • Mini-event about the cave entrance cannot be completed now
  • Some new offers are selling equipment that was not intended to be sold there

