Super Gorilla Quest update for 5 October 2023

Update notes for v1.6

  • Added monster catalogue mechanic
  • Moved machine in mayor's house so it's easier to see
  • Made lava and poison look the same as water
  • Made teleport animation better
  • Added animation for getting eaten by piranhas in ape sanctuary
  • Made prison re-enterable
  • Added description for chain when scanned
  • Removed fadein in city 1
  • Removed all party members before post-credits scene
  • Minor dialogue changes
  • Removed "corneus astigmatism grows another eye" message

