- Added monster catalogue mechanic
- Moved machine in mayor's house so it's easier to see
- Made lava and poison look the same as water
- Made teleport animation better
- Added animation for getting eaten by piranhas in ape sanctuary
- Made prison re-enterable
- Added description for chain when scanned
- Removed fadein in city 1
- Removed all party members before post-credits scene
- Minor dialogue changes
- Removed "corneus astigmatism grows another eye" message
Super Gorilla Quest update for 5 October 2023
Update notes for v1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2565731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update