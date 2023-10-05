Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.4 & 1.0.5 Patch notes

Void Stranger ver 1.0.5 is now live!

To combat possible save corruption, the game now takes several backup saves it can load in case your save file goes bad. Rest in peace, rare unlucky save files, your sacrifices weren't in vain...

These notes also cover 1.0.4, which was a minor enough patch to go undocumented at the time. As usual, patch notes may contain spoilers, so be careful!

BUGFIXES:

The game now takes backups to combat save corruption.

Reinforced a wall that would secretly break due to certain big head's absence.

Several other smaller bug and QoL fixes.

MISC: