Patch Notes 1.89

Eight Wonders of the World!

Eight new buildings have been added. Each of these are unique to a specific biome, and their bonus effect is applied globally.

University (Plains): Lowers Upgrade costs

Monastery (Forest): Lowers Research costs

Harbor (River): Increases Trading speed

Observatory (Mountains): Increases available Lane

Pyramid (Jungle): Lowers building costs

Grand Bazaar (Desert): Raises market sell speeds

Treasure Vault (Snow): Raises market sell values

Obelisk (Magic): Increases XP multiplier

These are endgame buildings (available in a biome once it reaches level 35) and are very expensive, but their effect is powerful (and again, applies to all towns) and can greatly speed up the progress at this stage.

Research Auto-Claim



This is a new setting that can be assigned to Research recipes. When active on a research, the moment it reaches 100% progress its reward will be automatically claimed and the research will be restarted (if applicable). It can be activated on all research, or overridden on specific research.

Rewards for any research that were automatically claimed do not show up in pop-up windows. Instead they will appear a temporary notification at the top of the menu.

Auto-Claim is an endgame feature unlocked based on a new Quest that appears once you can build the Omnitemple. Building an Omnitemple completes the quest and opens up Auto-Claim button for all research in all towns.

Misc Improvements & Additions

New Town Perk: "Remove Biome Penalties". This perk has 5 levels, each level of this perk reduces all negative effects of the town’s biome by 20% (At the last level of this perk, all negative effects of a biome are removed). This is unlocked for a town once it reaches level 30.

New Town Perk: "Extra Quest Coins". Each level of this Perk gives you additional Quest Coins you can spend on Global perks. It's unlocked for a town once it reaches level 40.

Time Tokens panel will stop flashing if you click on it, even if you don’t spend any tokens

Can click on a biome modifier icon in the World panel to get a descriptive tooltip of that modifier

TAB key opens the World panel for easier Town / Biome switching

Clicking a research requirement or research reward in the detailed tooltip panel will navigate to and highlight that research (If research panel open)

Balance Changes

Removed shovel and pickaxe inputs from Prospecting recipes (was creating too much complexity and self-reinforcing bottlenecks)

Quest to build a Gourmet Foods store now displays after the player unlocks Refined Sugar

Silver Ingot and Gold Ingot moved to Hardware Store instead of Jewelry Store, as they could be unlocked before Jewelry Research (and thus had nowhere to be sold). Players will be granted additional Hardware Stores if this would cause their available sell capacity to be negative.

Increased crafting count targets for many recipe unlock quests

Increased cost of many research recipes

Removed Gear cost from Machine Shop

New towns in other biomes now additionally start with a Quarry, a Farm, and a Forester

Lowered exponential growth of Trading Post Storage Capacity upgrade

Increased upgrade requirements for each level of Upgrade Efficiency and Construction Efficiency

Added 5 more levels to Forge Proficiency upgrade

Swapped requirements for Market Consumption Boost and Market Capacity upgrades - now, Consumption Boost upgrades require a set number of items sold and Capacity upgrades require a certain number of buildings built. This avoids the odd setup where demand is low, so no more buildings are built, which prevents unlocking of upgrades that boost demand

Upgrade for Trading Post Production Capacity increased from 4 to 10 levels, but only adds 2 additional capacity per level instead of 3

All other Production Capacity upgrades changed requirements from having Skill levels to having certain multiples of 10 buildings, and added a 5th level

Moved Cheese from the Animal Products trading category to Gourmet, to align better with its production building (Gourmet Kitchen) and similar items

Research that have item prerequisites are unlocked if the item is available in any town (since the items could be imported)

Bug Fixes