Only Fortress update for 5 October 2023

Patch September 5th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refactored spell lists to be more informative on what the spells means and what spell upgrade levels gives the transformed spells. For example, flame strike spells has even 3 spell transformations on different levels and from now on this is transparent and easily available to peek in client!

