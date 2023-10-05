Version 1.50c Alpha patch notes

Forgot to set sprite on new ring
Gameplay
Added Glass Ring which offers attack bonus only (+1,2,3 for normal, superior, majestic)
Bugs Fixed
Glass ring had no sprite assigned and could not be picked up.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Forgot to set sprite on new ring
Gameplay
Added Glass Ring which offers attack bonus only (+1,2,3 for normal, superior, majestic)
Bugs Fixed
Glass ring had no sprite assigned and could not be picked up.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update