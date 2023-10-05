 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Version 1.50c Alpha patch notes

Forgot to set sprite on new ring

Gameplay
Added Glass Ring which offers attack bonus only (+1,2,3 for normal, superior, majestic)

Bugs Fixed
Glass ring had no sprite assigned and could not be picked up.

