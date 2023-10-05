October QOL Update Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey friends,

Our October 2023 Quality of Life update goes live today!

This minor update includes bug fixes, UX improvements, new buildings and a new free recycling system for blueprints (aka cosmetic skins) for both the base game and Spaced Out! DLC.

Highlights

Critter-themed improvements: wrangling, Move To tool, gas consumption, and a new Field Guide!

Added a new Critter Cargo Bay module to Spaced Out!

Added a search bar to the storage filter sidescreen!

Added a new Light Sensor building!

Revised which buildings are considered Industrial Machinery!

Blueprints are now recyclable!

Critter Improvements

Gas consumption for Pufts and Slicksters is now linked to their hunger levels: the hungrier they are, the more they'll consume. Hunger and other critter states are now explained in depth in the new Field Guide we've added to the database. Individual critter database entries also include additional information about specific space requirements and life span (formerly called Max Age).

We've adjusted the idle behaviors for Gassy Moos, Pufts, Slicksters and Shine Bugs, so that they can now be wrangled. These critters—indeed, all critters except Beetas—can now also be easily relocated using the Move To tool that we introduced in the June update!

In addition, Spaced Out! players can move critters using the Critter Cargo Bay described in the next section.

New Buildings

There's a new Critter Cargo Bay rocket module in the DLC! It's designed to transport furry (or slimy, gassy, scaly...) passengers between asteroids, one at a time. Critters will continue to age while they're in transit, but they won't lay eggs or get hungry until after they've been released. They also won't poop—um, excrete resources—while they're in there.

Both versions of the game now have a new Light Sensor building, which sends signals based on the ambient light detected. It can be used anywhere that light levels might inform your setup: everything from opening/closing surface bunker doors for solar panels, to keeping your colony's beach chairs nice and sunny.

UX and QoL Improvements

We're making things more searchable: there's a new search bar for finding specific elements in the storage filter side screen, and another one in the Supply Closet accompanied by a toggle that filters which Blueprints are displayed (all/owned/multiples owned).

The Industrial Machinery buildings category has been reassessed, with some buildings added and others removed—details in the patch notes.

We added automation ports to the Plant Pulverizer in both versions of the game, and to the Manual Radbolt Generator in DLC, making it easier to "set it and forget it" so you can get on with the business of colony-building.

Recycling Blueprints

We've been working on adding a recycling system to the Supply Closet so you can customize your Blueprint collection. If there are Blueprints (aka cosmetic skins) that you currently own but aren't super attached to, you can now recycle them into spools of Filament. Once you have enough Filament, you can use it to print a fresh copy of a Blueprint you're more excited about... including one of the 60 new ones we've added for this update!

It's a work in progress, so let us know what you think.

Summary

The Move To tool works on critters! There's a new Light Sensor for both games, and a DLC-only Critter Cargo Bay! It's easier to search for things in storage buildings and the Supply Closet! Blueprints can be recycled to print other Blueprints!

If your mods are breaking or you need a little extra time before switching over, you can opt in to the temporary, unsupported Previous Update branch.



Whether you were involved in public testing or are joining us for the full update, we're happy you're here!! We look forward to hearing about how these changes land for you and welcome bug reports here, or feedback and wacky ideas here.