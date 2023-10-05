 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Patch 53

Share · View all patches · Build 12367088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Dash speed slightly increased and duration.
  • Balance: Zokers beard elemental resistance increased from 50% to 70% and duration from 2sec to 3.5sec.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed spawning issues with Zues Loves You, Fairy Meteor.
  • Bug Fix: Hit shield sound events are now played correctly. This sound is used on variety of shields that deal damage, Ice shield, Earth shield and more.
  • Bug Fix: Changes to the graphics settings are now saved correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Gameplay settings menu now supports controller.
  • Optimization: Reduced number of graphics settings. The graphics settings also now affect how much blood, fog and other particles spawn.
  • Optimization: Blessings that spawn projectiles now are performance optimized.
  • Optimization: Blood particles now are performance optimized.
  • Optimization: Footsteps now are performance optimized.
  • Optimization: On Hit effect is not performance optimized.
  • Optimization: Damage pop ups are now performance optimized.
  • Visual: Map NPC has new conversation text.
  • Visual: Added floating skull in main hub, as NPC for the stats/leaderboard and talking option to it.
  • Other: Game settings are no longer saved in steam cloud.
  • Other: Updated Credits.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link