- Balance: Dash speed slightly increased and duration.
- Balance: Zokers beard elemental resistance increased from 50% to 70% and duration from 2sec to 3.5sec.
- Bug Fix: Fixed spawning issues with Zues Loves You, Fairy Meteor.
- Bug Fix: Hit shield sound events are now played correctly. This sound is used on variety of shields that deal damage, Ice shield, Earth shield and more.
- Bug Fix: Changes to the graphics settings are now saved correctly.
- Bug Fix: Gameplay settings menu now supports controller.
- Optimization: Reduced number of graphics settings. The graphics settings also now affect how much blood, fog and other particles spawn.
- Optimization: Blessings that spawn projectiles now are performance optimized.
- Optimization: Blood particles now are performance optimized.
- Optimization: Footsteps now are performance optimized.
- Optimization: On Hit effect is not performance optimized.
- Optimization: Damage pop ups are now performance optimized.
- Visual: Map NPC has new conversation text.
- Visual: Added floating skull in main hub, as NPC for the stats/leaderboard and talking option to it.
- Other: Game settings are no longer saved in steam cloud.
- Other: Updated Credits.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 October 2023
Patch 53
Patchnotes via Steam Community
