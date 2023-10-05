FOR THE KING 2 - YOUR ADVENTURE BEGINS ON NOVEMBER 2ND!

For The King II is coming to Steam on November 2nd and we could not be more excited that you will be setting foot once again into Fahrul on an adventure of a lifetime.

The game has taken a small team of thirteen over three years to craft and bring to life. Being a rogue-lite game that encourages you to replay again and again, we hope that you and your friends will enjoy For The King II for years to come as you explore all that Farhul has to offer. We can’t wait for you to loot all the items, weapons and attire that you can lay your hands on, and unravel all the mysteries that await you, all whilst realising your true potential as a freedom fighter within the Resistance.

Exclusive Pre-Purchase Rewards

We have created an exclusive offer for adventurers who pre-purchase the game before launch day. This special offer is for the brave souls willing to sign up early to join the Resistance and be the first to set foot on the path to freedom once the fight begins on November 2nd.

We have assembled the finest gifts to aid you on your quest to ensure you traverse Fahrul’s paths, forests, swamps, seas and dungeons in style, with the rousing chorus of the Resistance orchestra in your ears to spur you on in the darkest of moments.

Alongside these bounteous gifts, pre-purchasers will also enjoy a 10% discount on the price of the game! This discount will be available for a limited time during For The King II’s launch.





The Long Road Ahead

Our commitment to For The King II will span many years. Our ambition has always been to create a game that will grow and evolve with you, expanding with new adventures and new ways to play as the community grows within it.

We have lofty ambitions for where For The King II will be in the years to come, and we hope to continue creating content for the game way beyond the lifespan of the original For The King, a game that grew significantly after launch into the experience you know it to be now. When we first came out of For The King’s Early Access, we had one campaign – around nine hours of adventure content and it took us three years to create a game with multiple adventures and game modes.

For The King II is already three times as large as For The King was when we launched, and we are already working on content that we will be releasing after launch. We plan to bring significant free updates to the game to expand the world and provide new game modes to enjoy solo or with your friends, as well as frequent and significant paid expansions that will provide new adventures, items, weapons and classes to enjoy.

It has taken us many years to bring For The King II to you, but the adventure is only just beginning.

See you in Fahrul friends!

