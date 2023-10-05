PixelOver 0.14.4 Sprite sheet improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 12366911 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this update improves the sprite sheets import, export, and synchronization.

Changes

Sprite sheet improvement.

For import, added margin, padding, and an option to choose how to split the sprite sheet.

Imported sprite sheets are now externally synchronized. It means, like other resources, if you modify the sprite sheet image in another program, the changes will be reflected in your project.

For export, added margin, padding, and the possibility to create a JSON data file with frames information and other metadata (similar to Aseprite one).



Link to the asset used in the screenshots

For export, added an option to combine all the animations into one file. (available for sprite sheet and gif)

Added paste image from clipboard support for Linux (already implemented for the other OS).

Bug fixes

[td]Fixed crash when copying a resource in its subresource.[/td]

[td]Fixed pan gesture speed for Mac.[/td]

[td]Post-process material was badly rendered for Mac.

So it is temporarily disabled (for this OS only)

and there is now a warning message saying some material properties are unavailable.[/td]

Link

[td]Fixed input focus on the animation panel with multiple animations.[/td]

Link

[td]Fixed crash on startup in some cases.[/td]

Link

[td]Fixed inputs in the z-order tab. (double click to enter manually the z value)[/td]

Link

Roadmap for 2023

[th]Animation[/th]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

Particle systems.

[td]Particle systems.[/td]

[td]Fluids.[/td]

[td]2D and 3D text objects.[/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth maps.[/td]

[th]Pixelation and effects[/th]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Material editing, especially with custom palette indexation.[/td]

[/tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Import FBX and DAE 3D formats.[/td]

Import Aseprite and PSD 2D formats.

[/td]

[th]Application[/th]

[td]Better favorite system with preview for shader, palette, dithering, ...[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !