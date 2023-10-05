 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Little Universe update for 5 October 2023

My Little Universe v1.1.2 Hot Fix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12366885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue when players using "Manual Action" mode would not be able to progress the game at situations when fishing spots are located next to building areas. This does not happen to players playing with "Automatic Actions" which do not require player input when dropping resources into building areas.

Currently fixed for planets Gaia & Trollheim, upcoming planets coming in hot-fix #2.

If you encounter any issues with the game, please do report these issues in our Community Hub forum.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2328751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link