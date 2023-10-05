My Little Universe v1.1.2 Hot Fix #1

Fixed an issue when players using "Manual Action" mode would not be able to progress the game at situations when fishing spots are located next to building areas. This does not happen to players playing with "Automatic Actions" which do not require player input when dropping resources into building areas.

Currently fixed for planets Gaia & Trollheim, upcoming planets coming in hot-fix #2.

If you encounter any issues with the game, please do report these issues in our Community Hub forum.