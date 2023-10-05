I added a few safeguards to Cross-Play to eliminate some crashes. Hopefully the experience is more stable now. Will continue to test it to make sure.
SailSim update for 5 October 2023
Small update in Cross-Play stability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
