 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 5 October 2023

Small update in Cross-Play stability

Share · View all patches · Build 12366853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added a few safeguards to Cross-Play to eliminate some crashes. Hopefully the experience is more stable now. Will continue to test it to make sure.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004651 Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link