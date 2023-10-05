 Skip to content

WW2 Rebuilder update for 5 October 2023

October Sale is on!

Hello Builders!

Fall is finally here! What are your plans? Are you going to sit in a chair with a cup of tea and a book? Or would you prefer to go hiking? Or maybe you’d like to play WW2 Rebuilder?
Well, you’re lucky because today marks the beginning of our October Sale!

From October 5th up until October 19th you can buy WW2 Rebuilder with a 30% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573280/WW2_Rebuilder/

Don’t wait - buy the game and start rebuilding Europe today!

And don’t forget to come back tomorrow for the WW2 Rebuilder: Remagen Map DLC release!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2506150/WW2_Rebuilder_Remagen_Map_DLC/

If you have any questions or simply want to stay up to date - join our Discord and become a part of Madnetic Games Community family

