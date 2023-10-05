Update v0.12.2

Hello!

Today’s update will be a suggestions/ QoL one. After two weeks of posting new things non-stop we decided this week should include some features related to your comments.

Blud’s bite attack has been polished with a better animation and targeting.

Blud’s Lavender Essence cloud is now more transparent.

Blud’s ascension images updated.

Lavender Essence and Thorn Rose now display how much damage they would deal before you unlock them on Blud’s constellation.

We’ve added to Helga’s ability description that stat increments are per half red heart (just to make it more clear, even though it was already explained on the character description).

Helga’s zodiac passives are now better displayed on the character selection screen.

When Talkor earned too many coins, the screen would be eclipsed by them. Now only 14 coins will appear. The rest of them will be displayed as a number.

In game glossary info now features item categories (consumable, relic or artifact).

If the item is an artifact, it now displays it has only 1 use.

If the item is a consumable, it now displays it will auto-consume.

Wave bar has been reworked.

Obelisks disappear from mini map while they’re on cooldown.

Healing shrine will disappear from the mini map once used.

Healing shrine can now be reset just as the other ones.

There’s more room between the blizzard clouds so you can dodge them more easily.

When you level up many levels at a time, the xp bar will be filled faster.

There’s also extra visual feedback each time you level up.

The final boss door sometimes fell on top of props.

The probability of Missing Relics appearing in his Constellation has been increased.

There's now a new animation for characters revival.

The sounds of Moon Fang and Noxious Scythe relics have been polished.

Now you can break the frozen status by holding any of the movement keys too.

