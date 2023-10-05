Hotfix v1.0.4

Another hotfix, some rare bugs that you submited are now fixed!
[Misc]
- Adjusted the brightness in the game for better visibility.
[Bugs]
- Fixed a rare bug when you pick up examined item and it's stuck floating in the air
- Fixed a rare bug where collected item amounts were displayed as negative in the objectives list
- Fixed ghost picture tiny scale when you drop it
- Fixed portal between the campfire & island to show up for dead players
[Localization]
- Fixed "scare the players" and "Can't spawn close to players" text not translating in PvP mode
Changed files in this update