Gehinnom update for 5 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another hotfix, some rare bugs that you submited are now fixed!

[Misc]

  • Adjusted the brightness in the game for better visibility.
    [Bugs]
  • Fixed a rare bug when you pick up examined item and it's stuck floating in the air
  • Fixed a rare bug where collected item amounts were displayed as negative in the objectives list
  • Fixed ghost picture tiny scale when you drop it
  • Fixed portal between the campfire & island to show up for dead players
    [Localization]
  • Fixed "scare the players" and "Can't spawn close to players" text not translating in PvP mode

