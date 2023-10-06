 Skip to content

Starri update for 6 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct 6

Build 12366805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix offline issue
  • Turn off Background Post Processing by default
  • Other miscellaneous fixes

Changed files in this update

