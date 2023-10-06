👾 The Egypt Age, a nostalgic stage in Time Survivors demo 👾

Greetings, Time Survivors,
We're back with a surprise we've been crafting for the past few weeks: a new stage for Time Survivors demo, the Egypt Age. What makes this stage unique is that it plays as side-scrolling shooter!
As devoted players of classic games, we wanted to pay homage to the horizontal shooters from the '80s.
👾 So we've added mummies, giant scarabs, scorpions, but also pixelated aliens shooting at you
🎮 We've aimed to blend the "bullet heaven" and "bullet hell" genres in this stage, taking a risk to bring you a nostalgia-infused gaming session that we hope you'll enjoy!
[spoiler]If you get the feeling that something ancient is watching over all: well, you're right. Get to the end of the stage and you will see 👁️[/spoiler]
PATCH NOTES 0.811
[Gameplay changes]
- New Egypt Age SSS (side-scrolling shooter) stage
- Golden Pests: reduced damage and health
[QoL]
- Support for Russian language
- Dead enemy bodies disappear faster
- Fixed: Damascus Statues colliders for all stages are misaligned
- No unbox dialog if the box only contains gold
- Many other minor fixes
Play the new Egypt Age stage now, available exclusively in Time Survivors demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Explore the Egypt Age in the Time Survivors demo. Together, we'll make (inaccurate) history, one pixel at a time!
Thank you for being a part of our game's journey,
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update