Time Survivors: Prologue update for 6 October 2023

👾 The Egypt Age, a nostalgic stage in Time Survivors demo 👾

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 6 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Time Survivors,

We're back with a surprise we've been crafting for the past few weeks: a new stage for Time Survivors demo, the Egypt Age. What makes this stage unique is that it plays as side-scrolling shooter!

a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Nikola Tesla soaring over the sands of Ancient Egypt, battling mummies and Space Invaders_

As devoted players of classic games, we wanted to pay homage to the horizontal shooters from the '80s.

👾 So we've added mummies, giant scarabs, scorpions, but also pixelated aliens shooting at you

🎮 We've aimed to blend the "bullet heaven" and "bullet hell" genres in this stage, taking a risk to bring you a nostalgia-infused gaming session that we hope you'll enjoy!

[spoiler]If you get the feeling that something ancient is watching over all: well, you're right. Get to the end of the stage and you will see 👁️[/spoiler]

PATCH NOTES 0.811

[Gameplay changes]

  • New Egypt Age SSS (side-scrolling shooter) stage
  • Golden Pests: reduced damage and health

[QoL]

  • Support for Russian language
  • Dead enemy bodies disappear faster
  • Fixed: Damascus Statues colliders for all stages are misaligned
  • No unbox dialog if the box only contains gold
  • Many other minor fixes

Play the new Egypt Age stage now, available exclusively in Time Survivors demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Explore the Egypt Age in the Time Survivors demo. Together, we'll make (inaccurate) history, one pixel at a time!

Thank you for being a part of our game's journey,

  • Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)

