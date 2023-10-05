Test Branch Update! (Beta 14.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Added the body replay camera
Improvements
- Initial recruitment reroll doesn't cost any credits
- Improved the character customization UI
- Hide the perk buttons in tutorial missions
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the game getting stuck in the setup scene after clicking the "undeploy" button
- Fixed the missing left arm patch on the heavy armor male SWAT skin
- Fixed the health circle not updating properly when healing a character during the campaign
- Fixed tossed grenades not visible in the setup scene
- Fixed character animation when resting with a weapon equipped
- Fixed some NPC spawn being blocked by the presence of character spawns in custom missions
- Fixed some UI bugs in the character/weapon customization screens
- Fixed the roofs not being visible from below in multi storey buildings
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch