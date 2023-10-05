Test Branch Update! (Beta 14.0.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added the body replay camera

Improvements

Initial recruitment reroll doesn't cost any credits

Improved the character customization UI

Hide the perk buttons in tutorial missions

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the game getting stuck in the setup scene after clicking the "undeploy" button

Fixed the missing left arm patch on the heavy armor male SWAT skin

Fixed the health circle not updating properly when healing a character during the campaign

Fixed tossed grenades not visible in the setup scene

Fixed character animation when resting with a weapon equipped

Fixed some NPC spawn being blocked by the presence of character spawns in custom missions

Fixed some UI bugs in the character/weapon customization screens

Fixed the roofs not being visible from below in multi storey buildings

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.