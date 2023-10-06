 Skip to content

Intervallic update for 6 October 2023

Intervallic Early Access Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12366609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are so excited to announce that after a year's work, Overture Games' first release title Intervallic is now available in Early Access!

Our work on creating the best music practice tool is just getting started. We plan to push out a first patch next week to address any launch bugs. We'll then be consistently updating the release with new fixes, content, and features.

We want to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has worked on our game, helped with QA testing, or even just played the demo! Your insight has been so helpful in shaping the future of this game.

In the meantime, stay in the loop and give us feedback directly on our Discord server.

Get started on boosting your music skills today!

