Gelatine update for 5 October 2023

Cosmetic items & Engine update

Share · View all patches · Build 12366533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engine

  • The game has been filly migrated from Godot 3 to Godot 4
  • The performance on lower-end hardware should be a bit better now
  • This also means brand new bugs and issues, yay!

Cosmetic items!

  • Two new types of items - Headwear and Dyes - have been added, and can be equipped to customize the character's appearance.
  • Cosmetics can be found by exploring the world and defeating enemies.

Bosses

  • Arcane Containment Unit now has a second phase with new mechanics
  • Storm elemental now has a longer and slightly more diverse second phase

Questing

  • "Find cookie" and "Catch wisps" quests have been removed, as they aren't that interesting and don't fit the "action-focused" style of the game.

General

  • Light sources are now brighter and transmit light further
  • A bunch of minor aesthetic upgrades all over the place

