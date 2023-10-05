Cosmetic items & Engine update

Engine
- The game has been filly migrated from Godot 3 to Godot 4
- The performance on lower-end hardware should be a bit better now
- This also means brand new bugs and issues, yay!
Cosmetic items!
- Two new types of items - Headwear and Dyes - have been added, and can be equipped to customize the character's appearance.
- Cosmetics can be found by exploring the world and defeating enemies.
Bosses
- Arcane Containment Unit now has a second phase with new mechanics
- Storm elemental now has a longer and slightly more diverse second phase
Questing
- "Find cookie" and "Catch wisps" quests have been removed, as they aren't that interesting and don't fit the "action-focused" style of the game.
General
- Light sources are now brighter and transmit light further
- A bunch of minor aesthetic upgrades all over the place
