Hey everyone,

Hope you're all enjoying the game still. We just wanted to share a roadmap just giving you a brief outline of some of the content that we've got planned for future. This is by no means a comprehensive list, as we've got no end of ideas for what we want to add, and also we'll be changing this roadmap as time goes on based on your feedback and what you guys want to see in the game.

Huge thanks for all the support,

Castec