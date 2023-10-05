 Skip to content

Tanks, But No Tanks update for 5 October 2023

Oct 5th Bug Fixes

Alright gang, short and sweet today.

Changes:

  • Hide cursor during gameplay if only controllers are being used
  • Fixed an issue where some bots would spawn with random powerups when they shouldn't (only Hard & Very Hard should spawn w/ powerups)
  • Fixed issue where bots would easily kill themselves by shooting a teleportation bullet directly into a wall
  • Fixed one map where bots could drive off screen
  • More on the way! Feel free to send feedback in the feedback form or on my discord!

