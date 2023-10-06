Early Access Content Pack 25: Grim Decor

Hello again!

While we're still working on the next two Content Packs (MegaDungeon and Modern/Sci-fi), we wanted to put something together for our annual Spooky-themed content pack for October. This year, we're offering something folks have requested: Splatters and Bodies!

This content pack contains a variety of splattery goodness you can decorate those haunted houses, messy laboratories, or deathtrap dungeons with.

Along with some new props for those who've met an unfortunate end while delving too deep into dangerous places!

Content Pack Contains:

6 bodies

18 splats & pools of varied colors

Thank you all for your continued support - stay tuned for the next Content Packs coming soon!

BUILD-ID: 12366326 - Download Size: Win 49.7 MB / Mac OS 52.9 MB