Little Learning Machines update for 5 October 2023

Build #49 Patch Notes:

Build #49 Patch Notes:

Build #49 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build #49 has been rolled out for Windows and Mac! The list of major changes are below:

  • Improved onboarding experience from early player feedback.
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong dog variant showed up in a certain cinematic.
  • Improved camera control with the Z and X keys.
  • Adjusted audio mix for multiple Animo vocalizations.
  • Fires in the Azure Abyss no longer persist after the quest resets.
  • Pickaxes are now found in the Azure Abyss.
  • Smoother dialogue transitions for speaking characters.

Thank you for playing Little Learning Machines! Please look forward to future updates 💗⚡🤖

