Build #49 Patch Notes:

Build #49 has been rolled out for Windows and Mac! The list of major changes are below:
- Improved onboarding experience from early player feedback.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong dog variant showed up in a certain cinematic.
- Improved camera control with the Z and X keys.
- Adjusted audio mix for multiple Animo vocalizations.
- Fires in the Azure Abyss no longer persist after the quest resets.
- Pickaxes are now found in the Azure Abyss.
- Smoother dialogue transitions for speaking characters.
Thank you for playing Little Learning Machines! Please look forward to future updates 💗⚡🤖
