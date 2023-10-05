Build #49 Patch Notes:

Share · View all patches · Build 12366305 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 19:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Build #49 has been rolled out for Windows and Mac! The list of major changes are below:

Improved onboarding experience from early player feedback.

Fixed an issue where the wrong dog variant showed up in a certain cinematic.

Improved camera control with the Z and X keys.

Adjusted audio mix for multiple Animo vocalizations.

Fires in the Azure Abyss no longer persist after the quest resets.

Pickaxes are now found in the Azure Abyss.

Smoother dialogue transitions for speaking characters.

Thank you for playing Little Learning Machines! Please look forward to future updates 💗⚡🤖