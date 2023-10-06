 Skip to content

LIGHTNING update for 6 October 2023

Intel XeSS Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12366297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ADDED] Upscaling option available in settings (Intel XeSS)
[CHANGE] Lowered changing direction speed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137091 Depot 2137091
