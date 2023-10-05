Update, Version 20231005

English

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random caves may now have "Halloween Enemies." (Including Ghost, Pumpkins, and Scarecrows)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]On the day of Halloween, the chance to have "Halloween Enemies" will dramatically increase.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a piano.

[Enemy]Pumpkin Men can now attack alongside with Scarecrows.

[Sayinas Island]New location: South of Samujier (It comes with butterfly and fishing data.)

[Enemy]Moved the Pumpkin Man's enemy generate code to the override function. A slight optimization and increase the code reusability.

【奇幻之地旅行社】随机的洞穴中现在可能出现“万圣节敌人”（包括：幽灵，南瓜人，稻草人等）

【奇幻之地旅行社】在万圣节当天，出现“万圣节敌人”的洞穴的概率将会大幅提高。

【水田近家】加入了一台钢琴。

【敌人】南瓜人现在会和稻草人一起进攻。

【萨伊纳斯】新区域：萨姆吉尔南部（包含了钓鱼和蝴蝶数据。）

【敌人】南瓜人的生成代码被移动到了一个override的函数下。略微优化，同时增加代码重用性。

