Digs update for 5 October 2023

Two new towers!

Digs update for 5 October 2023 · Build 12366185

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

I've added two new towers.

"Heavy" boasts massive damage, being twice as strong as the previously strongest tower. However, it has an important weakness: once you place it, you can't move it anymore; it will stay in that spot. Heavy is a legendary tower and crystal upgrade.

Introducing "Chain Zapper," a new electric-type tower similar to Zapper. When it hits an enemy, it sends small shocks to nearby enemies, making it very effective against hordes. Chain Zapper is a very rare tower and crystal upgrade.

Stay tuned for more towers and enemies coming in the next few days.

I'm updating the game almost daily now, with numerous changes and additional new content. Please share your thoughts about them. Do you like these updates?

Keep digging!

