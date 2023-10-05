Recap — Call of Duty: Next and Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

“It’s a good time to take inventory.” — Captain Price, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 (2009)

In anticipation of the November 10 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the Call of Duty: Next event showcases a huge sampling of upcoming content across multiple modes and titles. Starting with Modern Warfare III, viewers will get their first in-depth look at Multiplayer and Zombies, followed by major announcements for both Call of Duty: Warzone™ and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. What a way to celebrate Call of Duty’s 20th anniversary!

Plus, immediately after Call of Duty: Next, military esports teams from the U.S., U.K., and Canada join top Call of Duty streamers to compete for the Call Of Duty Endowment Bowl IV presented by USAA, with the winning team taking home the C.O.D.E. Bowl Trophy and bragging rights for their service branch of the military.

This post will be updated throughout the day, showcasing all the latest information revealed at Call of Duty: Next.

Follow along and watch the event online – with a chance to [earn in-game rewards for tuning in](mailto:https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2023/10/call-of-duty-next-modern-warfare-iii-viewership-rewards).

