Call of Duty® update for 5 October 2023

Recap — Call of Duty: Next and Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV

Share · View all patches · Build 12366165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
“It’s a good time to take inventory.” — Captain Price, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 (2009)

In anticipation of the November 10 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the Call of Duty: Next event showcases a huge sampling of upcoming content across multiple modes and titles. Starting with Modern Warfare III, viewers will get their first in-depth look at Multiplayer and Zombies, followed by major announcements for both Call of Duty: Warzone™ and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. What a way to celebrate Call of Duty’s 20th anniversary!

Plus, immediately after Call of Duty: Next, military esports teams from the U.S., U.K., and Canada join top Call of Duty streamers to compete for the Call Of Duty Endowment Bowl IV presented by USAA, with the winning team taking home the C.O.D.E. Bowl Trophy and bragging rights for their service branch of the military.

This post will be updated throughout the day, showcasing all the latest information revealed at Call of Duty: Next.

Follow along and watch the event online – with a chance to [earn in-game rewards for tuning in](mailto:https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2023/10/call-of-duty-next-modern-warfare-iii-viewership-rewards).

_Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is published by Activision. Development for the game is led by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, working closely with Sledgehammer Games. Development for Call of Duty: Warzone is led by Raven Software with Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon, and Activision Shanghai. Additional development support for Modern Warfare III provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Toys for Bob.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com and www.youtube.com/callofduty, and follow @Activision and @CallofDuty on X, Instagram, and Facebook. For Call of Duty Updates, follow @CODUpdates on X._

