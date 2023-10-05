Beta 0.9.2f Patch Notes

Hello Travelers!

We have a whole bunch of fixes we’re releasing in today’s Patch. Two of the fixes we were targeting for this patch - Offline Temporal Sanctum Progression, and Ground Decals carrying over between echoes weren’t quite able to get in. The changes for these items unfortunately aren’t quite fixing them, and we don’t want to delay all the other updates for them. While we continue to be hard at work on those bugs (and others), read below for all the fixes and updates out today!

Changes

Gameplay

Fixed a bug that occasionally resulted in a duplicate player body after entering a new scene.

Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented Rune Prisons from spawning their encounters.

Abilities

Fixed a bug where Puncture would sometimes deal 1 damage

Added Scaling Tags to Glyph of Dominion

Fixed a bug where Frost Claw would leave a 'trail' on the ground when converted to Fire or Lightning

Fixed a rare bug where some abilities could fail to hit

Fixed a small timing issue with Runebolt

Runebolt’s explosive skill tree node has had its placeholder name updated.

UI

Fixed a bug where players were unable to Unhide Quests on the Map

Fixed a bug where changing or disabling a Loot Filter would sometimes prevent players from closing the Loot Filter panel

Fixed a bug where Medium Item Names was displaying Long Item Names

Fixed a bug where clicking on quests on the Map would not always bring Players to the proper node on the Map Screen

Enemies

Fixed ability pooling for Shade of Orobyss and Majasa

Added ability pooling for a number of enemies to increase performance

Fixed a bug where Exiled Mage's Mana Strike would fail to hit players

Adjusted VFX for Winged Fire, and Dreadworm enemies

Updated Skeleton’s weapon materials

Localization

Fixed a bug where there was incorrect spacing between Hanja in Korean chat

Added several localization updates

Items

Fixed health recovery stacking from Death Rattle

Fixed a bug with the Unique gloves “Hand of Judgment” which resulted in abnormally rolled values.

Other

Fixed a bug that prevented some hardcore players from transitioning to softcore properly upon death.

Implemented improvements to server stability and optimization

Reduced matchmaking timeouts from 10min to 5min (This is not the AFK timer, but how long a server will wait for user connections, such as during a loading screen)

Added several lighting improvements in Chapter H - Maj’elka

What We’re Working On

Thank you for your bug reports and feedback, including through our new in-game bug reporter. We’re still working on addressing more issues for future patches.

Here are some things we’re currently investigating: