 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seeker: Quest Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Seeker: Quest Playtest preparing for the Steam Next Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 12366115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey you!

We just updated the Seeker: Playtest. The update is the first release candidate for the Steam Next Fest which is happening next week. Feel free to try it!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2457811 Depot 2457811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link