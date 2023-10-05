 Skip to content

Apsis Online update for 5 October 2023

Hotfix 6.6a

Build 12366037

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's Different

[+] "Mission" hints once again available in campaign mode.
[+/-] Scanning for player ships is temporarily disabled altogether due to excessive delay. Will return.

Changed files in this update

