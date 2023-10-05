Release Notes - Update 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12366014 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 15:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

As promised, albeit slightly later than planned, here is Update 1.5.2!

There are plenty of awesome new Quality of Life Improvements, including Force Gizmos so you can fine-tune your Techs, a player Death Marker so you can find your dropped Blocks, as well as loads of features to help make your prospecting more prosperous.

We've also added the GeoCorp Mining missions to Co-op Creative too.

And made some well-needed adjustments to some Blocks.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Added Force Gizmos when in Build Beam. Centre of Mass, Centre of Thrust, Centre of Boost and Centre of Lift can now be toggled in the Gameplay Menu

Added Command Inputs. Type backquote ( `) twice to bring up the UI. Type "help" for a list of available Commands in that mode

Added a Player Death Marker

Tech will now load if there are blocks missing from the Snapshot

We've updated "Automatic Best" block rotation to favour C&S connections where applicable

We've removed Attach Points behind the camera to improve building on internal spaces

You can now Ban players in Co-op Modes

Skip Powerup & Player Indestructible options available in R&D

Undo Send to SCU when Techs are far away

Performance optimisation to C&S internals

Updated Co-op chatbox with various Quality of Life (more history, chat while building, better team/global controls)

Improved photo mode. Now hotkeyed to F3 and now also allows you to move the camera while paused. Just hit P while in Photo Mode to pause the acion.

In Co-op, a player's tech is unloaded from the world when they disconnect. Rejoining the server will restore their Tech

Bug Fixes:

The Gravity Magnifier now consumes energy instead of generating it

Fixed Circuits & Systems wire emissive colours showing

Fixed a number of UI alignment and text overrun issues

Fixed issue where Game Saves did not show

Fixed tech orientation on the radar when rotating the cab on a Tech

Block Adjustments:

Updates to Reticule Research Keybinder Description

Updates to Reticule Research Signal Extender Description

Reticule Research Black Wire's name changed to Reticule Research Universal Wire

Reduced the strength of the Better Future Gravity Magnifier

New Co-op Missions:

Carbite Harvester

Oleite Harvester

Rodite Harvester

Celestite Harvester

Ignite Harvester

Erudite Harvester

Master Harvester III

Master Harvester IV

Known Issues:

When loading a tech with missing blocks in Co-op Campaign, the tech spawns with all blocks present, even when some were missing from the inventory

Trading stations are currently broken for clients in Co-op modes

Translations have been updated for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: