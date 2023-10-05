- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when unlocking Kabb
- Fixed an issue where obtaining the Bond of the Relics would occasionally cause the game to freeze, or the relic would not function properly
- Fixed unintended control restrictions in some tutorial areas
- Fixed an issue with the Tree of Spirit not working properly on some stages
- Fixed an issue where the location of some Apostles and the location of the Apostle's Room did not match in Hall of Apostles
- Fixed an issue which some relics sharing their buff display
- Fixed portrait highlights in some Apostle unlocking dialogs being out of context
Ira update for 5 October 2023
Hotfix v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
