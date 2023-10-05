 Skip to content

Ira update for 5 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when unlocking Kabb
  • Fixed an issue where obtaining the Bond of the Relics would occasionally cause the game to freeze, or the relic would not function properly
  • Fixed unintended control restrictions in some tutorial areas
  • Fixed an issue with the Tree of Spirit not working properly on some stages
  • Fixed an issue where the location of some Apostles and the location of the Apostle's Room did not match in Hall of Apostles
  • Fixed an issue which some relics sharing their buff display
  • Fixed portrait highlights in some Apostle unlocking dialogs being out of context

