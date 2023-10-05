Noise-o-matic v0.5.1.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.5.1.0 is ready for download!

This update further improves compatibility with many devices, comes with bugfixes, a new language and a new and improved voice changer filtering engine!

Important: in order to avoid overwriting your existing presets (voicechangerpresets.json) Noise-o-matic will not show you the new presets on an existing installation. To see the new presets, you must run the "reset everything" function in order to obtain the new file! Backup your .json file in case you have custom presets!

Full changelog: