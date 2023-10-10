 Skip to content

Wheels of Duty update for 10 October 2023

Wheels of duty Update 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12365859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete game overhall!!!

-New maps, farm and office.

-Tweaks to old maps
-Gun Range

-new lobby
-loadout system
-new menu
-bug fixes and reworks
-controller support for most game actions
and much more!!

