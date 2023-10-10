Wheels of duty Update 0.5

Complete game overhall!!!
-New maps, farm and office.
-Tweaks to old maps
-Gun Range
-new lobby
-loadout system
-new menu
-bug fixes and reworks
-controller support for most game actions
and much more!!
