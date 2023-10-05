 Skip to content

女娲号 Nuwa update for 5 October 2023

v1.0.10 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12365836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes：

  1. Fix bug that ph value on gene description is incorrect.
  2. Fix bug that some genes have too strong ph change ability.
  3. Fix bug that two gene has incorrect RT value.
  4. Fix bug that Sporogony is too strong.
  5. Fix a bug that calculating gene's value may cause bug.
  6. Add 5 new genes.
  7. Add organ models for different Collar Cell genes.
  8. Fix a bug that right mouse click may be blocked by some UIs.

Minor Changes：

  1. Fix some localization text bugs.
  2. Add species number shown on ground when controlling robot.

