War Room Major Update

Dear All,
After a very long delay, we are finally able to release a major update to War Room.
We would like to thank all of you for patience, and we hope the update will have meaningful impact on the game overall quality.
We await your comments and suggestions for further improvements.
Respectfully
Binge Gaming Team
List of new features:
- Direct Unit control in combat.
- Enterable buildings
- Defensive structures for bases.
- Drone view visual overhaul. Includes all post-processing and light setup.
- Base upgrades timer and drone visibility post construction.
- Mk19 grenade launcher on vehicles.
- Abrams Tank.
- Soldier textures redone.
- Locations improvements.
- New missions.
- New events.
List of major bug fixes:
- Support arrival time decreased.
- Mission loops preventing mission spawn or operation completion fixed.
- Save system errors resulting in units stuck partially resolved.
- Persistent objects errors resolved.
Changed files in this update