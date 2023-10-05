War Room Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12365628 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear All,

After a very long delay, we are finally able to release a major update to War Room.

We would like to thank all of you for patience, and we hope the update will have meaningful impact on the game overall quality.

We await your comments and suggestions for further improvements.

Respectfully

Binge Gaming Team

List of new features:

Direct Unit control in combat.

Enterable buildings

Defensive structures for bases.

Drone view visual overhaul. Includes all post-processing and light setup.

Base upgrades timer and drone visibility post construction.

Mk19 grenade launcher on vehicles.

Abrams Tank.

Soldier textures redone.

Locations improvements.

New missions.

New events.

List of major bug fixes: