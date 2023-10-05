A new wave of fixes are here with Update v0.15!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellllooo dungeon golfers!

We’ve been blown away by the response to the Early Access launch of Dungeon Golf and because we’re there with you for every swing, every miss and every bogie, we’ve made a whole bunch of improvements to ensure your dungeon golfing is of the highest quality!

Improved CPU Player Opponents

We've given the CPU players a massive overhaul to make them much better opponents, providing you with a more challenging gameplay experience.

Camera Enhancements

We've improved the camera system, and now there's a new "autoCam" feature that dynamically switches to provide you with the best view during gameplay.

Performance Optimizations

We understand the importance of smooth gameplay, so we've worked on various optimizations to improve frame rates and reduce loading times.

More Customization Options

We've added a bunch of new round options, allowing you to set up custom games just the way you want them.

Enhanced Rumble Feedback

We've made improvements to the rumble feedback when using a control pad, making sure you can feel every shot.

Additional Control Options

You can now choose how to take shots and lock shot aim when using a mouse and keyboard.

We've prioritized keyboard (and gamepad) camera rotation over mouse rotation for a smoother experience.

Fixed an issue where touching the mouse wouldn't cancel camera orbiting when using the A or D keys.

Interface Improvements

We've made several improvements to the user interface for a more streamlined experience.

Holes are now visually open at all times unless they are locked.

Tutorial and reminder messages have been enhanced.

Added more display resolution options.

Consistency in highlighting objects and monsters before and after selecting an ability.

Fixed a bug where online players were not shown shot tutorial messages.

You can now see In Progress games on the online game list.

The correct button prompt is displayed on the start screen when playing on Steam Deck.

Your current best score is shown during Quest holes.

Fixed a bug where Sir Joffery could move off the character selection screen.

Added visual effects for Spectral Blast and Temporal Force.

Corrected some typos.

Balancing Tweaks & Fixes

Reduced the area of effect size of Chip Shot and Skullduggery so you can't avoid exploders with them.

Decreased the width of Lob Leg and Sugar Rush.

Spectral Blast will now also affect Gravemort’s own ball.

Increased the range and area size of Consult Spirits.

Fixed a bug where the Sugar Rush ability would not collide with push walls.

Reduced the range of enemies by 20% so that players can more easily use abilities against them.

Slightly increased the bounciness of walls and reduced the friction they incur.

Increased small orb mana amount from 2 to 3. Increased large orb mana amount from 10 to 15.

Reduced enemy mana amount from 4 to 3 (one orb).

Slightly increased the bounciness of the Ricochet Rubber sponsorship.

Fixed a bug where the collision of the oil exploder barrels in Volcanic Forge was not removed after they were hit.

Hole & Course Improvements

We've made various tweaks and fixes to the holes and courses to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

Fixed a bug where objects would render in the incorrect order in Volcanic Forge.

Quiet Halls, Hole 6: Fixed a bug where the bridge in this level was not positioned correctly.

Fairway Inferno, Hole 1: Fixed a bug where some pots were floating off the side of the level.

Jade Point, Hole 1: Fixed a bug where the incorrect type of Ratling was present.

Jade Point, Hole 5: Fixed a bug where balls and abilities could collide with an object that was not visible.

Jade Point, Hole 6: Flattened the area around the hole.

Dungeon Golf has an in-game bug reporting tool which is accessible at any time by pressing F8! Please let is know if you are experiencing any problems so we can continue to roll out updates. You can read more about that in our Steam discussion forum or get in touch with us directly in the Ant Workshop Discord. It’s also the best place to find people to play with if you’re searching for some online golfing buddies.

We hope you enjoy these updates and continue to have a fantastic time playing our game! Your feedback and suggestions have been invaluable in making these improvements.

Oh and, keep it a secret but we have something FRIGHTFULLY exciting to share with you soon!

See you on the course! ⛳🎮

The Ants 🐜

